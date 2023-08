Herbert Lewis Published 10:56 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Herbert Lewis passed away on July 30, in Jackson, Mississippi at the age of 90.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 12, at 11 a.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, MS.

Public visitation will be held Friday, August 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, MS.

