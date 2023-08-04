Judge continues Jacques’ closure through weekend Published 5:06 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Jacques’ nightclub, 1320 Levee Street, will remain closed through “early next week,” 9th District Chancellor Debra Giles ordered Friday.

Following more than three hours of testimony and cross-examination during which Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones and Jacques’ owner Jay Parmegiani took the stand, Giles stated she would take the proceedings under advisement and deliver a decision at a time to be scheduled early next week. Giles did not provide a specific date.

The hearing was part of court proceedings between the City of Vicksburg and Jacques’, Refined South Restaurant Group, Parmegiani and his wife, Kara Parmegiani.

The city is seeking a temporary injunction to suspend operations at the nightclub, citing concerns over public safety following two shooting incidents in the last four months in the parking lot adjacent to the nightclub.

This is a developing story. The Vicksburg Post was the only media outlet approved to be in the courtroom and an in-depth story regarding proceedings will follow.