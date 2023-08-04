OUR OPINION: Send The Post your Back-to-School photographs Published 4:00 am Friday, August 4, 2023

In the blink of an eye, one of the hottest summers on record is coming to a close and back-to-school season is in full swing.

Backpacks are filled, supply lists have been checked twice and teachers have worked hard all week to prepare their classrooms for learning. Uniforms have been pressed and sneakers have been cleaned.

We’re proud to have some of the finest educators in the state in our community, and we know they’re looking forward to another year of preparing the minds of children for whatever lies ahead.

Students at the Vicksburg Warren School District and Vicksburg Catholic School mark their first day on Monday, and Porter’s Chapel Academy students return Wednesday. To celebrate the first day of school, The Vicksburg Post wants to feature students in print and in an online photo gallery.

Last year was a banner year for our local schools, with the VWSD earning a “B” letter grade from the state and our two private schools performing well on state tests. We saw triumph after triumph as our education system continued to rally after years of COVID-related setbacks.

The first day of school brings with it endless possibilities. It could be the year your child discovers a lifelong passion, something for which our education system can help them train. It could be a year of experimentation, maybe trying a new sport or joining a new club.

Or perhaps, this year could be the year for your child to make their first real friend, someone they can lean on for a lifetime.

Regardless of what this school year holds, we pray for the safety of our students, faculty and staff, and extend a sincere word of thanks to all the people who make our schools, both public and private, exceptional places to learn and grow.

Whether your child is starting their first year of school or entering their last, The Post wants to join in the celebration. Email your photo, with a caption detailing the student’s name, to Managing Editor Anna Guizerix at anna.guizerix@vicksburgpost.com. We’ll accept submissions through Wednesday, Aug. 9.