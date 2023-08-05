Christopher Allen Martin Published 10:38 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

Christopher Allen Martin, 49, passed on August 2, from lingering complications of an accident.

Chris was born in Grenada, MS on April 23, 1974, the son of parents John H. Martin, Jr. and Linda Grant Martin.

The family moved to Vicksburg in August 1974 where he spent his childhood and attended Bowmar Avenue Baptist Church.

Email newsletter signup

Chris went to Halls Ferry Elementary and Vicksburg Junior High before graduating from Vicksburg High in 1992. Chris attended community college, then moved to Grenada where he held several jobs.

While in Grenada, he accompanied his grandfather John to Wayside Baptist Church.

Chris obtained his BBA from Mississippi State University while interning with the Corps of Engineers Mat Sinking Unit.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother Linda and grandparents John H. Martin, Sr, Marie Roberts Martin and Fern Campbell Grant all of Grenada.

He is survived by his father John H. Martin (Lisa) and brothers John H. Martin, III and Bengamin Sigh (Samantha).

He is also survived by his aunt Debbie Kilpatrick (Andy) of Grenada and nephew Jordan Martin.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Chris’s life will be held later.