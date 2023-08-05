FRAZIER: It’s time to be aware of changes in voting districts Published 4:00 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

There is a tagline “Be afraid, be very afraid,” which is used in horror films and in books. The saying was coined by actor and film director Mel Gibson.

This week, the phrase popped into my mind, as I was thinking about the upcoming primary election. Since adjustments were made last year to county voting precinct lines, we should, “Be aware, be very aware,” of the changes.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, I was not aware that folks on the west side of Porter’s Chapel Road are no longer in the same district as those on the east side. And because I was not aware, I could only imagine there were probably others like me who have not realized the change, either.

Changes in the county’s voting precincts have been addressed by the media and from mailings sent to all voters from the circuit clerk’s office and election commission informing them of their respective voting precincts. The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to approve these changes in August of last year, with District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson serving as the sole nay vote.

However, in my opinion, neither really clarified that some voters would have a change in who their supervisor would be.

And with the election just days away, it may serve voters well to know that if you live on the west side of Porters Chapel — for people who are directionally challenged like me, that’s the side where the 412th U.S. Army Reserve is located — which includes Indiana Avenue and the Highland subdivision, you are not represented by District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield.

In fact, on Tuesday, when voters in these areas go to the polls to vote, if they choose to vote on the Democratic ticket they will have to decide between incumbent District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson or Eros J. Smith, as last year, whether they knew it or not, their precinct was moved from District 5 to District 3.

In my quest for additional information, I decided to call Warren County Election Commission Chairman and District 4 representative Sara Dionne.

She advised that if there were any questions as to where you vote and who will be on both tickets, I should visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, sos.state.ms.us, so I decided to check it out.

It was pretty easy. After getting to the site all I had to do was type in my zip code and address. From there, the website took me to election resources, which allowed me to see the address of where I vote and there was also a sample ballot for both the Democratic and Republican ticket.

Because my supervisor is not opposed in the primary election, it is not listed on either ticket.

In preparation for voting day on Tuesday, I would advise one to be informed, be very informed, and in doing so check out the website or The Vicksburg Post’s weekend edition so you will know who is running on both the Democratic and Republican tickets.

Because in a primary, you must choose to vote either on the Democratic or Republican ticket, but in the general election you can vote for any candidate from any party.

