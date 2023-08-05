Old Post Files: August 5, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Harry D. Priestly died. • Joe Short and his family left on a motor trip to Atlanta. • B.C. Young and party motor to Biloxi.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Camille Buelow left with a party of friends for the World’s Fair in Chicago. • Mrs. Annie Lee Garrigus returned from Hot Springs, Ark.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

Vivian Lahatte, a former resident, spoke at the Crawford Street Methodist Church on mission work. • A son was born to Chief Warrant Officer and Mrs. Charles Louis Amborn.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Dr. and Mrs. J.A. Kiely and their children were vacationing in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. • Mr. and Mrs. Leo Boolos Jr. announced the birth of their son, Stephen.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Charles Faulk Sr. passed away. • Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Strange announced the birth of a son, Richard. • David Ellis, president of the student body at Notre Dame, attended the 16th National Congress of the National Student Association.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Joe McBroom announced the birth of a son, Joe Vernon Jr. • A fire in the heart of Edwards did $150,000 in damage. • Thaddeus Andrew Markos celebrated his first birthday.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Julie Lynn Nasif of Vicksburg visited with actor Hugh O’Brian at Epcot Center while attending the 1983 Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation International Leadership Seminar. • Glen Ford, a 16-year-old junior at Warren Central High School, washed the windows at the Glass Kitchen Restaurant during a benefit.

30 Years Ago: 1993

After he won the mayor’s seat, Joe Loviza’s family, coworkers and hunting buddies turned out for his retirement celebration at the Vicksburg branch of Hinds Community College. • The Mississippi Department of Health determined salmonella cases treated in area children were not related to the Yokena Jeff Davis Water District system. • State Insurance Commissioner, George Dale, told Vicksburg Rotary Club members that health care was one of Mississippi’s biggest problems.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Allen Wayne Janecka, who was convicted of killing former Vicksburg residents, John and Diana Wanstrath and their 14-month-old son, Kevin, was executed. • Flying Chaucer Films began filming a documentary on Jefferson Davis at the Old Court House Museum. • Porter’s Chapel Academy fastpitch softball team defeated Humphrey’s Academy 15-0 and 14-4 in a doubleheader.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The City of Vicksburg faced a deficit and froze hiring for a year. • Lines of dreamers piled in for Powerball. The $400 Million jackpot was near the U.S. record.