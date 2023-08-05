Softball Roundup: St. Al stays undefeated; Porter’s Chapel drops a pair Published 7:33 pm Saturday, August 5, 2023

Runs are coming in bunches for the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes, and so are the victories.

Madison Spencer hit a go-ahead RBI single and Madelyn Kavanaugh a two-run double as St. Al scored six runs in the fifth inning to beat the Jackson Victors 9-5 on Saturday.

St. Al won its fourth game in a row to start the season. It has scored 47 runs in those games, and has had 11 multiple-run innings out of 23 in which it has batted.

Spencer finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored in Saturday’s win, while Kavanaugh was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Megan Theriot also had two hits, one RBI and one run scored.

The Lady Flashes scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to go ahead 3-1, but the Victors struck for four in the top of the fifth inning to regain the lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Flashes put together a huge two-out rally to take the lead for good. The first two batters of the inning were retired, and then Kyleigh Cooper singled to become the first of seven consecutive batters to reach base. In addition to the hits by Spencer and Kavanaugh, three batters walked and one was hit by a pitch. One run scored on a passed ball.

Cooper took over from there by putting down in order the last seven batters she faced. She allowed seven hits and five runs in the game, but no walks. She struck out seven batters. All of the Victors’ runs were unearned as St. Al committed six errors.

St. Al will play three games next week. The first two are on the road, Monday at Madison-St. Joseph and Tuesday at Simpson Academy, both at 6:15 p.m. The third is Thursday at home vs. Central Hinds, also at 6:15 p.m.

Centreville Academy 12, Porter’s Chapel 2

Cathedral 15, Porter’s Chapel 0

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s rough start to the season continued Saturday as it lost two games at a tournament in Natchez.

PCA (0-7) took an early lead on Centreville Academy before losing 12-2. Kinsley Luke hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning to put the Lady Eagles ahead 2-1, but Centreville scored seven runs in the second inning and four in the third to roll to the victory.

Luke, Sophie Masterson and Mia Abdo had hits for Porter’s Chapel. Rylee Shell was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, four RBIs and three runs scored for Centreville.

In PCA’s second game of the day, it was shut out by Cathedral for the second time this week, 15-0. Liza Gregg and Kinslee Young hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning for Cathedral, and Gregg added a grand slam in the second. Gregg finished 2-for-3 with seven RBIs.

Audrey Carraway singled to lead off the second inning for PCA’s only hit.

PCA will play at Wilkinson County Christian Monday at 6:30 p.m., and then hosts Humphreys Academy Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Sports Force Parks.