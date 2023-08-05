Where do I vote? Warren County Polling Places and what voters need to know Published 4:00 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

Warren County’s voters head to the polls on Aug. 8 for the county and state primary elections.

Warren County is comprised of five districts, with precincts divided according to population distribution among each district. Sara Dionne, Chairperson for the Warren County Election Commission, explained the reasoning for the distribution of polling places.

“As a group of five commissioners, we have three priorities that we discussed over and over again,” Dionne said. “No. 1, that city residents vote in a polling place within the city limits. No. 2, that we use polling places that are convenient, not too far to drive and in safe neighborhoods with good parking and lighting. And third, that we use less polling places county-wide to save tax dollars and make it easier to find enough poll managers.”

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved county voting precinct lines in August 2022, with District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson acting as the only dissenting vote.

Polling places for each of Warren County’s five districts are listed below:

District 1:

Bovina Baptist Church, 5293 Highway 80

Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church, 335 Oak Ridge Road

Oakland Baptist Church, 2959 Oak Ridge Road

Ridgeway Baptist Church, 4684 Redwood Road

District 2:

Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

Eagle Lake United Methodist Church, 16682 Highway 465

Elizabeth Circle/Rolling Acres Community Center, 131 Elizabeth Circle

International Paper Mill, 3737 Highway 3

Kings/Triumph Ministries Empowerment Center, 224 R.L. Chase Circle

Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation, 2710 Sherman Ave.

Springhill M.B. Church, 815 Mission 66

District 3:

American Legion Post 3, 1712 Monroe St.

Calvary Baptist Church-Indiana, 4995 Indiana Ave.

Plumbers and Pipefitters, 3203 North Frontage Road

Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 718 Bowmar Ave.

District 4:

Elks Lodge, 1366 U.S. 61 South

Goodrum Baptist Church, 4569 Fisher Ferry Road

Immanuel Baptist Church, 6949 U.S. 61 South

Yokena Presbyterian Church, 10660 U.S. 61 South

District 5:

Calvary Baptist Church-Old 27, 2878 Old Highway 27

Fisher Ferry Fire Station No. 2, 4423 Lee Road

Life Church, 2918 Fisher Ferry Road

Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 200 Porter’s Chapel Road

Click here to view the comprehensive map of Warren County voting precincts.