OUR OPINION: Make your vote count on Tuesday and every election day Published 4:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

Warren County’s primary election will take place Tuesday, and with it comes the deciding vote for a number of local races.

Among them are two county supervisor seats, in District 2 and District 3. The outcome of both of these races could mean changes for the county’s governing body.

Current District 2 Supervisor William Banks, the only supervisor to win reelection in 2019, is facing local restaurant owner Michael Gates. Will Banks be successful in yet another bid for reelection, or will Gates take a stab at local politics?

In District 3, current Supervisor Shawn Jackson is facing Eros Smith. Both Democrats, both hailing from District 3 from childhood, this race could prove to be evenly matched.

In addition to the race being deemed one to watch, some voters previously in District 5 will be voting in District 3 for the first time this election. Although redistricting was approved by the Board of Supervisors last year, this change in the voting population could heavily impact the outcome of the District 3 race.

The Warren County Election Commission has worked diligently over the last almost-four years to ensure the recommendations it makes to the Board of Supervisors are in the best interest of voters and taxpayer dollars. We salute them for their efforts as the precinct lines are firmly tested on Tuesday.

Above all else, the right to vote is one we shouldn’t take lightly, regardless of whose name you circle on the ballot.

Locally, this election is crucial to the future of the leadership in Warren County. And regardless of whether you are supporting an incumbent or a challenger, you are supporting their opponent when staying home. You are leaving the process of electing your leadership to someone else.

If we expect our leaders to be accountable and responsible, should we not expect the same from ourselves?

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Show up, get in line and cast your vote for the best person for the job.

Our county poll managers are trained and ready to assist voters, the bright-yellow signs are up and the voting machines are calibrated. By next Wednesday, we will have winners of many local races and other candidates will be preparing for the next hurdle on Nov. 7.

Support the election process, do your part as an American, and we will see you at the polls.