These races will be decided in the Aug. 8 Warren County Primary Election

Published 4:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The primary election for Warren County offices and state offices will take place Tuesday, Aug. 8, and for some candidates, the primary election will be the deciding race for their office.

In the event that a race has two candidates in the same party, the race will technically be decided in the primary election.

However, the winner of the primary will appear on the ballot in the general election.

Here’s a list of races that will be decided on Tuesday:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

District 2 Warren County Supervisor

  • William Banks, Democrat
  • Michael Gates, Democrat *

District 3 Warren County Supervisor

  • Shawn Jackson, Democrat
  • Eros Smith, Democrat*

Warren County Tax Collector

  • Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*
  • Pam Durman, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

Other County Offices:

  • Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)
  • Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)
  • Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

IMPORTANT DATES

If runoffs are necessary following the primary election, a vote will be held on Aug. 29.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.

More News

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Buford, Harness seeking House 85 seat

On the Road with Sandy Carney: Why one woman started driving a school bus and why she is still driving

Faith-based film ‘Grace Wins’ ready for premiere

CAT’S OUT OF THE BAG: Mississippi River Monsters reels in heavyweight catfish

Print Article