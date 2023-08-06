These races will be decided in the Aug. 8 Warren County Primary Election
The primary election for Warren County offices and state offices will take place Tuesday, Aug. 8, and for some candidates, the primary election will be the deciding race for their office.
In the event that a race has two candidates in the same party, the race will technically be decided in the primary election.
Here’s a list of races that will be decided on Tuesday:
District 2 Warren County Supervisor
- William Banks, Democrat
- Michael Gates, Democrat *
District 3 Warren County Supervisor
- Shawn Jackson, Democrat
- Eros Smith, Democrat*
Warren County Tax Collector
- Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*
- Pam Durman, Tax Collector (Democrat)*
Other County Offices:
- Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)
- Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)
- Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)
IMPORTANT DATES
If runoffs are necessary following the primary election, a vote will be held on Aug. 29.
The general election is on Nov. 7.
Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.