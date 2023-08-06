These races will be decided in the Aug. 8 Warren County Primary Election Published 4:00 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

The primary election for Warren County offices and state offices will take place Tuesday, Aug. 8, and for some candidates, the primary election will be the deciding race for their office.

In the event that a race has two candidates in the same party, the race will technically be decided in the primary election.

However, the winner of the primary will appear on the ballot in the general election.

Here’s a list of races that will be decided on Tuesday:

Email newsletter signup

District 2 Warren County Supervisor

William Banks, Democrat

Michael Gates, Democrat *

District 3 Warren County Supervisor

Shawn Jackson, Democrat

Eros Smith, Democrat*

Warren County Tax Collector

Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

Pam Durman, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

Other County Offices:

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

IMPORTANT DATES

If runoffs are necessary following the primary election, a vote will be held on Aug. 29.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.