BACK TO SCHOOL: Vicksburg Warren School District starts 2023-24 school year
Published 2:15 pm Monday, August 7, 2023
Avalynn Jones started her first day of Pre-K at Sherman Avenue Elementary School while supporting Jeff Riggs for Sheriff. Her Parents Raymond and Amber Jones. (Photo Submitted)
Everlee Jones started her first day of first grade at Sherman Avenue Elementary School while supporting Jeff Riggs for Sheriff. Her parents Raymond and Amber Jones. (Photo Submitted)
Ahna-Kaye Wade was ready for class at Redwood Elementary School. (Photo Submitted)
Eight years ago, these brothers were featured in The Post's Back To School section. Their mother, Shantara Allen, wants to share how much they have grown. Today is the first day of school and Daylen Atkins is a 7th grader at Academy of Innovation and Joseph Rogers III is a junior at River City Early College. (Photo Submitted)
Michael Banks began sixth grade at Bowmar Elementary School. (Photo Submitted)
Tyshun “Zac” Dillard started school at Beechwood Elementary. (Photo Submitted)
Marley Williams began Kindergarten at Sherman Avenue Elementary School. (Photo Submitted)
Jamie Lee started Kindergarten at Dana Road Elementary School on Monday. (Photo Submitted)
Madison Sullivan entered the third grade at Beechwood Elementary School. (Photo Submitted)
Drake Tillotson ready for his fifth grade year at Beechwood Elementary School. (Photo Submitted)
Nick Tillotson ready for his second grade year at Beechwood Elementary School. (Photo Submitted)
Seniors from Warren Central High School and Vicksburg High School paraded through the streets on Monday celebrating their last year of high school.
The parade culminated at the Walmart parking lot. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier)
Olivia Jones and Brooklynn Jones started third and second grade, respectively, at Beechwood Elementary School. (Photo Submitted)
Corderrion Valentine, left, started his first day of high school on Monday. On the right, Ja’kyliee Mariyah Smith began preschool at All My Children Learning Center. (Photo Submitted)
Julius Mobley Jr. began third grade at South Park Elementary School. (Photo Submitted)
Cole (second grade), Ethan (first grade) and Dean (Pre-K) Knighton were ready for class at South Park Elementary School. (Photo Submitted)
Ja'Miah, Ja'Derrica, and Ja'Vonte are ready for school at Sherman Avenue Elementary School and Warren Central Intermediate. (Photo Submitted)
The Vicksburg Warren School District began its 2023-24 school year on Monday with smiling faces.
Here’s a selection of reader-submitted photos for the first day of school. Enjoy!
Editor’s Note: Parents, please keep sending in photos. We will update our galleries throughout the week.