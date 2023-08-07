BACK TO SCHOOL: Vicksburg Warren School District starts 2023-24 school year

Published 2:15 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Vicksburg Warren School District began its 2023-24 school year on Monday with smiling faces.

Here’s a selection of reader-submitted photos for the first day of school. Enjoy!

Editor’s Note: Parents, please keep sending in photos. We will update our galleries throughout the week.

