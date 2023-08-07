Freddie Lee Curtis Published 10:02 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Memorial services for Freddie Lee Curtis were held on Saturday, August 5 in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at noon with the Rev. Dr. Leonard Walker officiating.

Freddie Lee Curtis passed away on Thursday, July 27 in the Shady Lawn Nursing Home following a brief illness. He was 66.

He was preceded in death by his parents Freddie and Alice Curtis, and his brother Johnny Curtis.

He is survived by his 4 brothers Donnell (Edith) Curtis, Sr. of Vicksburg Monroe (Stephanie) Curtis of Denton, TX, Bobby Curtis of Jackson, MS, Robert Curtis and Michael Curtis both of Vicksburg, 4 sisters Alberta Curtis, Pauline Curtis, Shirley (Louis) Keiser, Patricia Curtis all of Jackson, MS and uncle Rober Lee (Gloria) Pinkney and an aunt Annie Marie Pinkney both of Vicksburg and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.