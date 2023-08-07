Softball Roundup: St. Al romps past St. Joe again; PCA stumbles on the road Published 8:26 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

St. Aloysius keeps knocking the cover off the softball, and knocking down everything in its path.

Maddy McSherry and Kyleigh Cooper drove in four runs apiece. Megan Theriot scored four, and the Lady Flashes blistered Madison-St. Joseph 20-0 on Monday.

St. Al improved to 5-0 to start the season, with two of those wins coming against Madison-St. Joe. It has outscored its opponents 67-10 and amassed 55 hits. It has scored multiple runs in 14 of the 26 innings in which has batted.

The Lady Flashes scored more than once in all three innings of Monday’s run-rule victory. Two runs scored on a passed ball in the first inning, and then Cooper and McSherry both had RBI singles in the second to push the lead to 6-0.

In the third, things got out of hand as the Lady Flashes erupted for 14 runs to put the game away. Theriot, Cooper, Ruthie Britton, Presley Brister and Mallory Spencer all hit RBI singles. McSherry hit an RBI triple and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Cooper and Theriot also had two hits apiece in the game. Ali Grace Luke walked three times and scored three runs, while Raegan Thornell was 1-for-1 with a single, two walks and three runs scored.

Cooper pitched all three innings. She allowed three hits and no walks, and struck out five batters. She has only walked one batter in 27 2/3 innings this season.

St. Al will be back in action Tuesday when it goes on the road to play Simpson Academy at 6:!5 p.m. It then returns home Thursday at 6:15 to face Central Hinds.

WCCA 15, Porter’s Chapel 3

Porter’s Chapel Academy (0-8) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning but couldn’t hold it, as it lost 15-3 to Wilkinson County Christian Academy in a four-inning, run-rule shortened game.

Ali Blackmon singled in two runs for PCA and Sophie Masterson also hit an RBI single. Masterson, Marley Bufkin and Emily Muirhead each had one hit and scored a run.

Kylie Bolden, Jade June and Coco Abbott scored three runs apiece for Wilkinson County Christian. Abbott was 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs.