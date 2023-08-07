Vicksburg 18-year-old gets $2 million bond in homicide

Published 5:18 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

By John Surratt

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, left, and Investigator Jerrold Hays, right, escort Larry Bell after his initial appearance Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court. Bell is accused of shooting Brendyn Carmen July 30. His bond was set at $2 million. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

A Vicksburg teen has been charged with capital murder in the July 30 shooting death of a 20-year-old man who was found dead in his car.

Vicksburg police on Monday arrested Larry Bell Jr. and charged him with the shooting death of Brendyn Carmen. Police Chief Penny Jones said Bell is charged with capital murder because the death occurred during the commission of a felony.

She said the investigation into the death is continuing.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Judge Angela Carpenter set bond for Bell at $2 million during an initial appearance Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court. The case was bound over to the Warren County grand jury.

Bell, who was wounded in his legs on July 30, attended the hearing using a walker. He is being held in the Warren County Jail.

Carmen’s body was found at about 1:32 a.m. on July 30 by a Warren County sheriff’s deputy who noticed a blue Nissan Maxima wrecked on First North Street near the intersection with Clay Street. Carmen had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

At the same time, Vicksburg police officers responding to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Court Street found an 18-year-old man later identified as Bell, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

During the initial investigation, police determined the shootings were related and Bell and Carmen knew each other.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership extends collaboration agreement to 2030

BACK TO SCHOOL: Vicksburg Warren School District starts 2023-24 school year

Click here to see the Sample Ballot for the Aug. 8 primary election

RIVER MONSTERS: First-ever $50,000 catfish tournament payout awarded in Vicksburg

Print Article