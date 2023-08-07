Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership extends collaboration agreement to 2030 Published 4:28 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

The Warren County Port Commission, the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce, and the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation jointly announced Monday that the collaboration contract that created the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership (the ED Partnership) in 2017 has been extended to the year 2030.

The ED Partnership was created in 2017 to consolidate the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce, the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation and the Warren County Port Commission under one organization that could accelerate economic development efforts in Vicksburg and Warren County. The City of Vicksburg and the Warren County Board of Supervisors supported its creation as a way to reduce duplication of efforts and better organize development efforts in the region.

After six years in operation, the ED Partnership has announced the creation of hundreds of new jobs by attracting new businesses and supporting the expansion of existing ones. Companies like Unified Brands, Vicksburg Forest Products, Gold Barge, Industrial Wood Products, Tyson, Winfield United, BRCC AG, and Love’s Travel Center have located and/or expanded in the region with the support of the ED Partnership. In addition, the Partnership, in close coordination with the City of Vicksburg and the Warren County Board of Supervisors, has advanced transformational initiatives for the region such as the Mississippi Center for Innovation & Technology (MCITy) and the ongoing expansion of Port Infrastructure in the region south of I-20 and along the Mississippi River.

“The ED Partnership has proven to be a dynamic force behind bold ideas that over time will make our community a much better place to live, work and invest in a business,” said Don Brown, Chairman of the Warren County Port Commission. “Our work is not to the immediate needs alone, as we are equally dedicated to visionary projects like the New Port Development, the expansion of the CERES Industrial Park and MCITy, all poised to create opportunities for generations of Vicksburgers to come.”

Brown updated the Warren County Board of Supervisors during its Monday meeting about the extension of the ED Partnership agreement and the extension of Pablo Diaz’s contract as the Executive Director of the Port Commission. Brown conveyed that the Port Commissioners’ unanimous decision was to extend Diaz’s contract by an additional four years, aligning with the extension of the ED Partnership.

The action by the Commission aims to continue the strong economic development momentum developed over the past few years, he said.

“We are proud to announce the extension of our partnership with the Warren County Port Commission and the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation for an additional four years,” said Lori Burke, Chairwoman of the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce. “This extension demonstrates our strong commitment to advancing our community’s growth into the optimal destination for businesses and families alike. The remarkable strides we’ve achieved in recent years are a testament to our collective dedication as a community and that is why the Chamber expresses its gratitude to the Mayor, Councilmembers, and the Warren County Board of Supervisors for their diligent collaboration in the pursuit of Economic Development.

“Our united efforts stand as an example to other communities, demonstrating the power of working together for a common goal,” Burke added.

“The Economic Development Foundation has consistently held a crucial role in propelling economic progress throughout the region. However, up until 2017, it had unfortunately experienced a period of inactivity,” said Ryan Lee, Chairman of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation. “The inception of the Partnership triggered an upsurge of engagement from community-oriented individuals within the private sector, who enthusiastically invested in the enduring development of Vicksburg and Warren County. Since 2017, more than 40 new members have joined the Economic Development Foundation, bringing with them vital resources and expertise. Their collective efforts have been instrumental in enhancing economic development efforts and the overall quality of life for all residents of Warren County.”

For a list of all Economic Development Foundation members, visit www.vicksburgusa.com and click on ED Foundation.

