BACK TO SCHOOL: Vicksburg Catholic School starts 2023-24 school year
Published 9:38 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023
The St. Aloysius High School Class of 2024 celebrated the first day of school with a special breakfast. (Photo Submitted)
May and Michael Strickland smile on their first day at St. Francis Xavier Elementary School on Monday. (Photo Submitted)
Jack and Hank Caldwell are ready for their first day of school at St. Francis Xavier Elementary. (Photo Submitted)
MA and Ruthie Britton are ready for their first day of school. (Photo Submitted)
The Vicksburg Warren School District began its 2023-24 school year on Monday with smiling faces.
Here’s a selection of reader-submitted photos for the first day of school. Enjoy!
Editor’s Note: Parents, please keep sending in photos. We will update our galleries throughout the week.