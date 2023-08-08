NAACP offering rides to the polls Tuesday Published 10:45 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Warren County voters are making their way to the polls and exercising one of the most precious rights they have by casting ballots and voting in state and county races.

But for some people, exercising that right to go to their local precinct and cast that ballot can be a problem. Many are unable to get to the polls, either because they are physically unable to drive a car or don’t have a way to get to the precinct. For those people, a means to get to their precinct is a telephone call away.

Bobbie Bingham Morrow, president of the Vicksburg Chapter of the NAACP, said people needing a ride to the polls can call 601-218-2571 or 601-831-3005.

“People can call anytime between 7 (a.m.) and 7 (p.m.),” Bingham said. “They just call the number and say they need a ride to the polls and we will ask them their address. We will pick them up and we stay until they finish voting and then we take them back home.”

