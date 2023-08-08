UPDATE: District 2 incumbent defeats challenger

Published 8:26 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By Stacy Graning

Incumbent William H. Banks Jr. appears to have won re-election to Warren County Board of Supervisors, District 2.

Banks faced challenger Michael Anthony Gates in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

As of 8:25 p.m. unofficial results show Banks with 73 percent of the vote – 312 votes – to Gates’ 27 percent – 112 votes.

The District 3 race between Shawn Jackson and Eros Smith remains too close to call.

We will continue to races as results are reported.

 

