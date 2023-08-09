Belmont Gardens Recovery Center awarded accreditation from Joint Commission Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

West Mississippi Behavioral Health Services, LLC, also known as Belmont Gardens Recovery Center, has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Drug and Alcohol Recovery Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards, the facility announced Wednesday.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

West Mississippi Behavioral Services underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on July 19. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with detoxification, residential treatment, outpatient, intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

Email newsletter signup

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a health care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions and rigorous standards,” said Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend West Mississippi Behavioral Health Services for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”

For more information, visit jointcommission.org.