Mississippi River Commission prepares for low-water inspection trip and public meetings Published 1:04 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Brig. Gen. Kimberly A. Peeples, Mississippi River Commission president-designee and the newest commanding general of the Mississippi River Division is preparing for the commission’s low-water inspection trip, which includes a series of public meetings onboard Motor Vessel Mississippi, Aug. 15 through 25. The trip begins in Burlington, Iowa.

As Commission president, Peeples’ duties include the recommendation of sustainable management and development of water-related resources to the nation’s benefit via policy, flood control, navigation and environmental improvements along the Mississippi River.

Brig. Gen. Peeples has a wealth of knowledge and brings vast experience to the MRC. Before becoming president-designee, she was an active Commission member. In addition to her command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lakes and Rivers Division, some of her previous assignments include commander of Joint Base Myer-Henderson and Fort McNair, Engineer Bridge Platoon Leader in the 74th Engineer Company, Vertical Construction Platoon Leader in Alpha Company.

The meetings, which begin along the Upper Mississippi River in Burlington, are all open to the public.

Peeples will present a summary report on national and regional issues affecting the Corps’ and Commission’s programs on the Mississippi River and its tributaries.

Brig. Gen. Geoff Van Epps, MRC Commissioner and division commander of the Corps’ Northwestern Division, will provide an update on the Missouri River Annual Operating Plan during the St. Louis public meeting.

Local organizations and members of the public will have the opportunity to address the Commission on any issue affecting the programs or projects of the Commission and the Corps. Testimony for the record will be accepted until 5 p.m., on Aug. 25.

The Commission will hold a meeting in Vicksburg at the city waterfront beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23.

For more information, contact the MRC administrative officer at 601-634-5768 or email contact-MRC@usace.army.mil.