Port City Kiwanis Club welcomes Candace Strong as new member Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The Port City Kiwanis Club recently welcomed a new member to its ranks.

Candace Strong is shown between PCK members Walter Frazier and Marie Cunningham.

Strong joined the club after making a presentation on the work she does while helping others as a Provisional-Licensed Professional Counselor at Grace Christian Counseling Center.

