St. Al soccer drops game to Hattiesburg Forerunners Published 10:56 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

St. Aloysius’ soccer team is still working out the kinks in its game early in the season.

Taryn Lusby and Sarah Smith each scored a goal, but the Lady Flashes lost 4-2 on Tuesday to the Hattiesburg Forerunners. It was St. Al’s fifth loss in seven games during a busy start to the 2023 season.

Team captain Grace Windham moved to keeper for the game and had two saves. Coach Gio Baldizon said the Lady Flashes were short-handed since some players are splitting time between other activities like softball and cheerleading. Only 12 players were available.

“We made some formation changes a little too late, but that will be helpful in future games,” Baldizon said. “The girls played hard even though we had one sub.”

St. Al will play its next game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Brookhaven Academy. The game will be at St. Al’s Farrell Stadium/Balzli Field.