Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

St. Aloysius’ Megan Theriot was 2-for-2 with two singles, two walks, one RBI and four runs scored in a 20-0 softball rout of Madison-St. Joe on Monday.

Theriot is batting .556 in five games this season, with three RBIs and 12 runs scored. The Lady Flashes are 5-0 and will play at home Thursday at 6:15 p.m. vs. Central Hinds.

Email newsletter signup