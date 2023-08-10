DISTRICT 3 RACE: Jackson leads Smith by 42 votes after affidavit ballots

Published 7:52 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Warren County District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson maintained the lead over challenger Eros Smith with the addition of affidavit ballots on Thursday.

Circuit Clerk Jan Daigre confirmed Jackson was in the lead by 42 votes, receiving 503 votes to Smith’s 461.

“A win is a win,” Jackson said Tuesday night after initial election results were announced.

Smith said Wednesday he was considering requesting a recount, but did not confirm when he would make such a request. He said he would trust the process and accept the outcome, whether he won or not.

The Warren County Election Commission processed Democratic affidavit ballots Thursday. Republican affidavit ballots will be processed on Friday, Daigre said.

The only outstanding ballots are mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday. The election commission will process those ballots on Aug. 16.

