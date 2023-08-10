Fun Lanes bowling alley closes at the Vicksburg Mall
Published 2:00 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Fun Lanes bowling alley opened in the Vicksburg Mall in 2018. (File | The Vicksburg Post)
The Fun Lanes bowling alley located at the Vicksburg Mall has closed its doors.
Vicksburg Mall Realty Holdings LLC general manager Joseph Ross announced the closure Thursday. Ross said the owner of Fun Lanes did not close due to any issues with the location.
“It was just a personal choice of his,” Ross said.
No business is currently slated to occupy the area, which once housed a Goody’s department store in the mall, but Ross said, “There are future plans in the works.”
Up until Fun Lanes opening in 2018, Vicksburg had been without a bowling alley for 11 years.
Red Carpet Lanes, which operated on Clay Street near Hope Street for 48 years, closed in May 2007 because of structural problems with the building and a lack of bowlers. The building was later demolished and a shopping center is now located on the site.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
More by Terri Cowart