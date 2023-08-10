Fun Lanes bowling alley closes at the Vicksburg Mall Published 2:00 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

The Fun Lanes bowling alley located at the Vicksburg Mall has closed its doors.

Vicksburg Mall Realty Holdings LLC general manager Joseph Ross announced the closure Thursday. Ross said the owner of Fun Lanes did not close due to any issues with the location.

“It was just a personal choice of his,” Ross said.

No business is currently slated to occupy the area, which once housed a Goody’s department store in the mall, but Ross said, “There are future plans in the works.”

Up until Fun Lanes opening in 2018, Vicksburg had been without a bowling alley for 11 years.

Red Carpet Lanes, which operated on Clay Street near Hope Street for 48 years, closed in May 2007 because of structural problems with the building and a lack of bowlers. The building was later demolished and a shopping center is now located on the site.

