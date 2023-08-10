Lady Flashes bounce back, run-rule Central Hinds Published 10:02 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

It didn’t take long for St. Aloysius’ softball team to get its mojo back.

Megan Theriot hit three doubles during a 4-for-4 day, Maddy McSherry drove in four runs, and St. Al run-ruled Central Hinds 12-2 on Thursday. The Lady Flashes rolled after taking their first loss of the season in their previous outing against Simpson Academy on Tuesday.

Madelyn Kavanaugh allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits in five innings pitched. She also went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored at the plate.

McSherry doubled twice, while Theriot scored three runs. Lili Perniciaro and Ali Grace Luke also had two hits and two RBIs apiece, and Perniciaro scored twice. Kyleigh Cooper tripled, drove in two runs and scored two.

After a scoreless first inning, St. Al (6-1) scored in each of its last four at-bats and finished with 15 hits.

Kylee Moore doubled and scored a run for Central Hinds (0-9).

St. Al will play again Monday at 6:15 p.m., on the road at Carroll Academy.