St. Al soccer drops match to Brookhaven Academy

Published 9:41 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

St. Aloysius hung tough, but couldn’t keep up on the soccer pitch Thursday night against Brookhaven Academy.

Brookhaven scored a goal late in the first half and added two more in the second to beat the Lady Flashes 3-0 at Farrell Stadium/Balzli Field.

St. Al keeper Sarah Smith had 10 saves.

“We made some formation changes in the second half to help on our attacking but it started slow,” St. Al coach Gio Baldizon said.

St. Al (2-6) will play again at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., against Madison-St. Joseph.

