Two in custody for shooting on Drummond, Polk streets in Vicksburg

Published 2:08 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Vicksburg Police Department has made two arrests related to a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Polk and Drummond streets.

Police Chief Penny Jones said the incident is related to a weekend shooting at the Vicksburg Event and Business Center on Washington Street, citing “12-year-old and 14-year-old issues.”

Several people were interviewed leading up to the arrest of the two suspects and the pair will be arraigned on Friday, she said.

Jones also dispelled rumors that the incident took place during school dismissal at Vicksburg High School, saying that at no point were students in danger.

