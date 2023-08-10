Volleyball Roundup: Warren Central ends jinx vs. Puckett; Vicksburg grinds out a win Published 9:42 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

The Warren Central Lady Vikes pulled a thorn out of their side on Thursday night.

K.K. Kelley and Calise Henyard had seven kills apiece, Melissa Herrle and Ellie Henderson had six each, and the Lady Vikes beat Puckett 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-19).

Warren Central snapped a four-match losing streak vs. the perennial MHSAA Class 2A volleyball power, and beat them for only the second time in eight meetings since 2019.

Email newsletter signup

“They are a perennial playoff team and always solid. The girls played amazing tonight. I’m so proud of them.” Warren Central coach Matt Gullett said.

Herrle and Henderson were also standouts on the defensive side of the net. Herrle had seven digs and four blocks, while Henderson had six digs and eight blocks. Henderson also served three aces.

Kelley had her seven kills on 16 attacks, to go along with four digs and two blocks. Henyard had five digs.

Warren Central will play at Pearl on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Vicksburg 3, Terry 1

Lili Kistler had four kills and six assists, and Vicksburg High’s volleyball team grinded out a 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-21) victory over Terry.

Jamia Grace had eight assists, and five digs on defense. Kennedy Mullins also contributed on the defensive side to help the Missy Gators (2-0) to their second win in a row.

Vicksburg’s junior varsity also beat Terry 2-0 (25-11, 25-20) as Timaya Taylor led the way.

Vicksburg will play two more road matches next week, Aug. 15 at Raymond and Aug. 17 at Jim Hill. Both will start at 6 p.m.