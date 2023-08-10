Warren County Land Records July 31 to Aug. 7 Published 10:17 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of July 31 to Aug. 7.

Warranty Deeds:

*Emmett R. Atwood to Emmett Ray Atwood Jr., Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Julie Ann Abney Speights and Margaret Ann Abney Brewer to Wooten Properties, LLC., Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*CAB Invests, LLC. and Riverwood Investments LLC. to Debbie M. Powell and Jerrie L. Powell, Lot L-20 Warrenton Heights Subdivision #2 Part D.

*Virginia J. Groy to Debbie Lee A. Cheney Jr. and Deborah Riddle Cheney, Lot 36 Mill Creek Subdivision.

*Michael B. Coomes and Ashley N. Coomes to Ryan Meyer and Carrie Meyer, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Brittney Atwood Daigre and Delbert Heath Daigre to Dale Peter Hotard III and Ashton M. Hotard, Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Charles Edward Franklin and Stacy Elizabeth Franklin to Southern Homestead Properties LLC., Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Corey Grace and Corey E. (FKA) Mahoney to Mike Ouzts, Lot 8, Katieville Subdivision.

*Matthew B. Parson and Kaylee Parson to Corey Grace and Marc Grace Jr., Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Edwin M. Smith to Allen Osborn and Betsy Osborn, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*S.C. Thomas and Diane M. Thomas to Angela Marie Ross and Richard Samuel Ross, Lot 16, Lake Forest #1.

*Jennifer R. Howell and James Howell to Angela M. Ross and Richard Samuel Ross, Lot 10, Oak Park #1.

Deeds of Trust:

*Lee A. Armistead and Winter Armistead to Delta Bank, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Larry Baxter to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Section 12C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Helen Hilderbrand Flanders to Cadence Bank Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, and Section 25, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Dale Peter Hotard III and Ashton M. Hotard, Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert Lee Giffin and Denesia Y. Giffin to Cadence Bank, Lot 3, Acadia Ridge Subdivision.

*Lee A. Cheney Jr. and Deborah Riddle Cheney to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 36 Mill Creek Subdivision.

*John Allen Derivaux Jr. to Riverhills Bank, Lots 46 &47 Baum Subdivision.

*William James Dooley and Linda Dell Dooley to New Day Financial LLC., Lot E/28, National Park Addition.

*Debbie Powell and Jerrie L. Powell to Fidelity Bank, Lot L-20, Warrenton Heights #2 Part D Subdivision.

*Corey Grace and Marc Grace Jr. to Fidelity Bank, Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Ollie Hardaway and Enid Hardaway to Riverhills Bank, Lot 18, Warrenton Heights Subdivision.

*Robert E. Heads to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 122 Rolling Ridge – Res. Of Lots.

*Jennifer R. Howell and James Howell to Mortgage Research Center, LLC, and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 10 Oak Park #1.

*David Peter McInnis and Dotti-Kate McInnis to Mutual Credit Union, Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Anna L. Tonnang to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 1, Feld Subdivision of Bay Tract.

*Angel Marie Ross and Richard Samuel Ross to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 16, Lake Forest #1 Subdivision.

*Jamar Smith Wilson to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 3, Benard Acres Subdivision.

Email newsletter signup

Marriage Licenses:

*Joseph Eddie Branch, 36, of Vicksburg to Jana Marcia Evans, 38, of Vicksburg.

*Micah Joel Coffee, 28, of Vicksburg to Denetra Latrice Foy, 32, Vicksburg.

*Jonathon Charles Busby, 42, of Vicksburg to Tiffany Danielle Flanders, 49, of Vicksburg.

*David Hunter Screws, 26, of Vicksburg to Haleigh Michelle Pritchett, 35, of Vicksburg.

*Gregory Stewart Williams, 22, of Vicksburg to Amari Meseane Caples, 25, of Vicksburg.

*Robert Lyndel Miller, 25, of Vicksburg to Alondrea Shontae Blackmore, 25, of Vicksburg.

*Darrous Chansquint Liggins, 43, of Vicksburg to Amanda Yvonne Bullock, 40, of Vicksburg.