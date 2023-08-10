Warren County Land Records July 31 to Aug. 7

Published 10:17 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of July 31 to Aug. 7.

Warranty Deeds:
*Emmett R. Atwood to Emmett Ray Atwood Jr., Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Julie Ann Abney Speights and Margaret Ann Abney Brewer to Wooten Properties, LLC., Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*CAB Invests, LLC. and Riverwood Investments LLC. to Debbie M. Powell and Jerrie L. Powell, Lot L-20 Warrenton Heights Subdivision #2 Part D.
*Virginia J. Groy to Debbie Lee A. Cheney Jr. and Deborah Riddle Cheney, Lot 36 Mill Creek Subdivision.
*Michael B. Coomes and Ashley N. Coomes to Ryan Meyer and Carrie Meyer, Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Brittney Atwood Daigre and Delbert Heath Daigre to Dale Peter Hotard III and Ashton M. Hotard, Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Charles Edward Franklin and Stacy Elizabeth Franklin to Southern Homestead Properties LLC., Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
*Corey Grace and Corey E. (FKA) Mahoney to Mike Ouzts, Lot 8, Katieville Subdivision.
*Matthew B. Parson and Kaylee Parson to Corey Grace and Marc Grace Jr., Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Edwin M. Smith to Allen Osborn and Betsy Osborn, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.
*S.C. Thomas and Diane M. Thomas to Angela Marie Ross and Richard Samuel Ross, Lot 16, Lake Forest #1.
*Jennifer R. Howell and James Howell to Angela M. Ross and Richard Samuel Ross, Lot 10, Oak Park #1.

Deeds of Trust:
*Lee A. Armistead and Winter Armistead to Delta Bank, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Larry Baxter to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Section 12C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Helen Hilderbrand Flanders to Cadence Bank Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, and Section 25, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Dale Peter Hotard III and Ashton M. Hotard, Section 33, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Robert Lee Giffin and Denesia Y. Giffin to Cadence Bank, Lot 3, Acadia Ridge Subdivision.
*Lee A. Cheney Jr. and Deborah Riddle Cheney to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 36 Mill Creek Subdivision.
*John Allen Derivaux Jr. to Riverhills Bank, Lots 46 &47 Baum Subdivision.
*William James Dooley and Linda Dell Dooley to New Day Financial LLC., Lot E/28, National Park Addition.
*Debbie Powell and Jerrie L. Powell to Fidelity Bank, Lot L-20, Warrenton Heights #2 Part D Subdivision.
*Corey Grace and Marc Grace Jr. to Fidelity Bank, Section 22, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Ollie Hardaway and Enid Hardaway to Riverhills Bank, Lot 18, Warrenton Heights Subdivision.
*Robert E. Heads to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 122 Rolling Ridge – Res. Of Lots.
*Jennifer R. Howell and James Howell to Mortgage Research Center, LLC, and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 10 Oak Park #1.
*David Peter McInnis and Dotti-Kate McInnis to Mutual Credit Union, Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Anna L. Tonnang to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 1, Feld Subdivision of Bay Tract.
*Angel Marie Ross and Richard Samuel Ross to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 16, Lake Forest #1 Subdivision.
*Jamar Smith Wilson to Community Bank of Mississippi, Lot 3, Benard Acres Subdivision.

Marriage Licenses:
*Joseph Eddie Branch, 36, of Vicksburg to Jana Marcia Evans, 38, of Vicksburg.
*Micah Joel Coffee, 28, of Vicksburg to Denetra Latrice Foy, 32, Vicksburg.
*Jonathon Charles Busby, 42, of Vicksburg to Tiffany Danielle Flanders, 49, of Vicksburg.
*David Hunter Screws, 26, of Vicksburg to Haleigh Michelle Pritchett, 35, of Vicksburg.
*Gregory Stewart Williams, 22, of Vicksburg to Amari Meseane Caples, 25, of Vicksburg.
*Robert Lyndel Miller, 25, of Vicksburg to Alondrea Shontae Blackmore, 25, of Vicksburg.
*Darrous Chansquint Liggins, 43, of Vicksburg to Amanda Yvonne Bullock, 40, of Vicksburg.

