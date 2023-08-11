JACKSON WINS: Smith not requesting recount in District 3 Supervisor race Published 3:31 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

The Warren County District 3 Supervisor race has come to an end, with challenger Eros Smith saying Friday he will not request a recount of the votes.

Smith’s decision comes on the heels of a close election-day race against incumbent Supervisor Shawn Jackson. Between votes cast on Tuesday and absentee and affidavit ballots, Jackson’s lead over Smith was narrowed to 42 votes: 503 votes to Smith’s 461.

“I can’t thank the Warren County Election Commission enough for making sure this election was fair and honest,” Smith said in a Facebook post. “I trust the due process and I am content with the outcome.”

Jackson will enter her second term as supervisor for District 3, which encompasses much of the city of Vicksburg.

“It goes without saying that God is in control of it all and speaks to the hearts of all men,” Jackson said Friday. “I’m thankful to the voters of District 3 and supporters who could not vote but helped tremendously in their own way.

“My commitment is to continue working to make our community the best it can be,” she added. “It is my hope that our next term will be highlighted with collaboration never seen before that benefits all of our residents.”

With the Tuesday night win of District 2 Supervisor William Banks and Jackson’s win, three incumbent supervisors remain in the balance: District 1 Supervisor Edward Herring, who defeated Republican challenger Allen Pugh; District 4 Supervisor Dr. Jeffery Holland; and District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield, who is running unopposed.

The general election will take place on Nov. 7.