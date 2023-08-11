Judge grants preliminary injunction against Jacques’; club to remain closed Published 2:05 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Jacques’ nightclub will remain closed for the foreseeable future, 9th District Chancellor Debra Giles ruled on Friday.

The decision comes after two days and approximately six hours of court proceedings, during which Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones and the nightclub’s owner, Jay Parmegiani, testified about ongoing matters of public safety at the business and in its vicinity.

On Aug. 4, the city was granted a temporary injunction to suspend operations at the nightclub, citing concerns over public safety following two shooting incidents in the last four months in the parking lot adjacent to the nightclub. Friday’s verdict means the club will remain closed until such time a hearing for a permanent injunction is set. If a permanent injunction is granted, the business will close for good.

The court order can be read in full here.

Through examination of Jones by City Attorney Kim Nailor and cross-examination by Parmegiani’s new counsel, Joe Baladi of Watkins & Eager PLLC, the court acknowledged 15 incidents between Jan. 1 and July 21 of this year, during which the Vicksburg Police Department responded to requests for service at the nightclub.

Baladi said Friday he couldn’t comment “too much,” but did offer a statement regarding his client’s stance on the matter and possible future plans to pursue legal action.

“The owner of Jacques’ has done everything one could expect a business owner to do to keep his business safe,” Baladi said. “Jay has done more than anybody could reasonably expect to keep his establishment safe and open to the public. Without saying too much, there are still legal proceedings to be had.”

Jacques’, Refined South Restaurant Group, Parmegiani and his wife, Kara, were all named as defendants in the case. The city’s position is that Parmegiani had agreed to two memorandums of understanding and a confidential agreement following previous incidents at the nightclub and in the adjacent parking lot at 1320 Levee St. and that subsequent incidents at the club were violations of those agreements.

In a statement, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Friday the city will abide by the court’s ruling.

“The Chancellor, in its ruling, referenced numerous incidences occurring on the premises of Jacques including excessive gunfire, underage drinking and fights as urgent and necessitous circumstances that could result in immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage to the City before the final hearing,” Flaggs said. “The City of Vicksburg will abide by the Court’s ruling and continue ensuring that public safety remains of utmost importance. The City will make no additional comments regarding this matter since litigation is pending.”

No date has been set for a hearing on a permanent injunction against the business.