Old Post Files: Aug. 11, 1923-2013

100 Years Ago: 1923

C.W. Miller left for Memphis. • Edith Beasley returned from Camden, Tennessee. • John Chisolm went to Natchez and New Orleans on his vacation.

90 Years Ago: 1933

A farewell dinner was given to Capt. C.C. Fleming at the CCC Camp. • Eva Dorothy Lancaster was visiting Katherine and Betty Montgomery in Edwards.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Jackie James returned from a visit to the Gulf Coast. • Annie Virginia Barclift left for Brevard, N.C. to take Red Cross aquatic training. • William Rollins underwent surgery in New Orleans.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Anne Griffin returned here after visiting her sister, Mrs. C.B. Conn, in Greenville, Ala. • J.C. Hamilton, a patient at the Vicksburg Infirmary, was improving.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Green announced the birth of a daughter, Vicki. • John Hennessey was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army at Fort Riley, Kan.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Navy Fireman Recruit Charles A. Bonner graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center in San Diego. • Grady D. Elam was named manager of the Public Finance Corp. • Luther Brown of Vicksburg was elected president of the Mississippi Feed and Grain Association.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Willie Glasper was chosen as one of the masters of ceremonies at the Mississippi Delta Blues Festival at Freedom Village near Greenville.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Vicksburg National Military Park facilities manager Jerrel Cooper and historian Terry Winschel inspected work done to the inside of the Illinois Memorial in preparation for reopening the structure. • Sheriff Paul Barrett asked the Board of Supervisors for $600,000 for Warren County law enforcement.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Local students are near state average on test scores, a new report showed. • The Lady Vikes softball team was defeated by Greenville 9-4. • Outdoors writer Fred Messina wrote about his brother Jerry’s fishing trip to Maine.

10 Years Ago: 2013

A Vicksburg man showed dogs at the Magnolia Classic dog show. • Oren Bailess, who was remembered as a gentleman, was laid to rest.