Porter’s Chapel Academy football player Ty Mack scored two rushing touchdowns in a scrimmage against the Mississippi Phoenix Sports Academy on Aug. 4.

PCA will play its 2023 season opener Friday, Aug. 11, on the road against River Oaks in Monroe, Louisiana. The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on radio on 104.5 FM. For coverage, check out vicksburgpost.com as well.

