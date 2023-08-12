Old Post Files: Aug. 12, 1923-2013

100 Years Ago: 1923
William McGee and Helen Bennett were married. • Ed Heckler and his mother went to Brown’s Well.

90 Years Ago: 1933
Henry Baer left for New York on business. • Lt. and Mrs. Hogaboom were visiting relatives here. • Mrs. Ed Birdsong was visiting relatives in Edwards. • Mrs. William Driver and her daughter, of Los Angeles, were visiting Mrs. Robert Cornell.

80 Years Ago: 1943
Capt. Clyde Earhart was promoted to Major in the U.S. Army. • A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Findley. • A.M. Burrows was a patient at the Sanitarium. • Clarion A. Baker was undergoing treatment at the Sanitarium.

70 Years Ago: 1953
Services were held for James Thomas. • Mr. and Mrs. E.P. Spencer of Port Gibson announced the birth of a daughter, Eugenia. • Seymour Metzger and George Hollander vacationed on the Gulf Coast.

60 Years Ago: 1963
Mr. and Mrs. T.E. Barnes celebrated their golden wedding anniversary. • Dorothy Dean was touring the Canadian Rockies. • Dr. and Mrs. Augustus Street were vacationing in Highlands, N.C. • Lt. and Mrs. William Newell Brabston announced the birth of a son, Thomas.

50 Years Ago: 1973
Mr. and Mrs. David Duncan were the parents of a son, David Duncan Jr. • Marjorie Lynn Austin graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in communications. • Miss Maria Dianne Blakeney and Earl Leroy Brewer announced their wedding date. • Dr. Robert Scott was named director of the Vicksburg Warren County Community Service Center.

40 Years Ago: 1983
Lloyd Josey, a retired carpenter, died. • Helene H. Wall, a native of Vicksburg, was promoted to administrative officer with the Export-Import Bank of the United States in Washington, D.C. • Tommy Eugene Nixon Jr. was 3 today.

30 Years Ago: 1993
Evidence showed that Debra Carson killed her infant son, then turned the gun on herself at their Bay Street home. • Workers were preparing roads in the final step of the first phase of construction of Vicksburg Riverfront Park. • Warren County Deputy Roy Redditt was promoted to the department’s chief of detectives.

20 Years Ago: 2003
A half-mile area of Wells Road, off of U.S. 61 North, was closed when a tree-trimming truck struck a gas meter. • Warren County supervisors granted tax relief to CBL Associates Management Inc., owner of Pemberton Square Mall and Bunge North America Inc. • Mound Baptist Church held its first revival since the church was destroyed by arson in April of 1999.

10 Years Ago: 2013
A brother and friend were indicted in the death of 10-year-old Jerald Tucker Jr. • A $44,900 discrepancy was found in the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

