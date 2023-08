Send your gameday photos to Vicksburg Living Magazine Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

It’s still sweltering outside, but football season has kicked off and for the September/October issue of the Vicksburg Living Magazine readers are invited to submit a favorite game day photo.

Pictures will be due no later than midnight on Aug. 15. As an added incentive and for a little collegiate competition, for the school with the most submissions, the magazine designer will be asked to design the submitted photo section of the magazine with its respective colors.

