Vicksburg Country Club wins Warren County Cup again Published 6:47 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023

Vicksburg Country Club’s golf all-stars dominated one round, and did enough over the other two to keep possession of the Warren County Cup.

The Country Club’s team trailed after Saturday’s opening 4-ball round, but crushed Clear Creek Golf Course’s top players in the alternate shot round and and went on to win 18-14 in the two-day competition at Clear Creek.

The Warren County Cup is a two-day, Ryder Cup-style competition featuring the top golfers from the county’s public and private courses. Golfers played rounds of 4-ball and alternate shot on Saturday, and then individual matches on Sunday. The teams are selected from the top finishers in their respective club championship tournaments.

Clear Creek led 5-3 after the 4-ball round on Saturday morning, then wilted in the 100-degree heat in the afternoon. The VCC squad outscored Clear Creek 6 1/2 to 1 1/2 in alternate shot to take the lead into Sunday’s individual match round.

Clear Creek’s Matt Hossley and Josh Hallberg won two of the first three singles matches, and Mike Hurley halved another with Mike Curtis to tie things up.

The VCC team, however, won seven of the next eight matches to regain control. It beat Clear Creek 8 1/2 to 7 1/2 in the singles round to win comfortable in the overall point total.

The VCC team won the Warren County Cup for the fourth year in a row. Its members are Curtis, Chris Whittington, Austin Golding, Brady Ellis, Todd Boolos, Jeff Harpole, Joshua Larson, Judd Mims, Matt Bell, Charles Waring, Hartley Sullivan, John Boland, Will Keen, Eddie Buckner, Louis Lambiotte and Richard Cowart.