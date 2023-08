Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

St. Aloysius’ Thompson Fortenberry ran for 65 yards and a touchdown, and had three tackles for loss on defense in a football jamboree on Thursday. St. Al beat Central Holmes 6-0 and lost to Canton Academy 12-0 in a pair of two-quarter scrimmages.

St. Al will open the regular season Friday, Aug. 18, at home against Adams County Christian School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

