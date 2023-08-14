Breland Yelverton, NP, joins Merit Health Medical Group in Vicksburg

Published 2:18 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Breland Yelverton, NP.

Family medicine provider Breland Yelverton, NP, has joined Merit Health Medical Group.

He joins existing primary care providers Brandon Mizell, MD, Kim Kilpatrick, CFNP and Kenyatta Wilson, MSN, FNP-BC. Yelverton received his master’s in nursing from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., and has more than 16 years of healthcare experience.

Yelverton is qualified to treat the entire family for everything from minor emergencies to chronic disease management and preventive care.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Services and conditions treated include:
• Minor injuries, including cuts, sprains and strains
• Acute illnesses with symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, sore throat and abdominal pain
• Annual wellness exams
• Sports and employment physicals
• Medical conditions, including diabetes, elevated cholesterol, thyroid and high blood pressure treatment and
management

Yelverton’s clinic is located at 3317 Pemberton Square Blvd. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 601-636-1173. Same-day and telehealth appointments are often available.

More News

Warren County Supervisors discuss power outages at Kings Point

NAACP Vicksburg Branch, residents honor civil rights hero Dr. David Foote

William Kemp, President of Guaranty Bank, honored with 10-year service award

OUTLOOK: Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library offers a plethora of programs for children

Print Article