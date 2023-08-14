Breland Yelverton, NP, joins Merit Health Medical Group in Vicksburg Published 2:18 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

Family medicine provider Breland Yelverton, NP, has joined Merit Health Medical Group.

He joins existing primary care providers Brandon Mizell, MD, Kim Kilpatrick, CFNP and Kenyatta Wilson, MSN, FNP-BC. Yelverton received his master’s in nursing from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., and has more than 16 years of healthcare experience.

Yelverton is qualified to treat the entire family for everything from minor emergencies to chronic disease management and preventive care.

Services and conditions treated include:

• Minor injuries, including cuts, sprains and strains

• Acute illnesses with symptoms of cough, fever, congestion, sore throat and abdominal pain

• Annual wellness exams

• Sports and employment physicals

• Medical conditions, including diabetes, elevated cholesterol, thyroid and high blood pressure treatment and

management

Yelverton’s clinic is located at 3317 Pemberton Square Blvd. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 601-636-1173. Same-day and telehealth appointments are often available.