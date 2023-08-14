PCA changes kickoff time for Friday’s football game vs. Delta Academy

Published 6:15 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football home opener will start a little bit later than originally scheduled.

Friday’s game against Delta Academy will kick off at 7:30 p.m., rather than 7, because of concerns about the heat, PCA coach and athletics director Blake Purvis said.

Several MAIS teams made a similar move last week when early evening temperatures hovered around 100 degrees. PCA played River Oaks in Monroe, La., with a temperature of 103 for the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Friday’s forecast high is 102.

While PCA and Delta have delayed their start, Warren County’s other teams are staying on schedule.

St. Aloysius still plans to begin its season opener against Adams County Christian School at 7 p.m., head coach and athletics director Bubba Nettles said.

“To be honest with you, I don’t really see 30 minutes making that big of a difference. Instead of it being 111 it’s 110,” Nettles said.

Warren County’s public schools, meanwhile, will play even earlier as they take the field for preseason scrimmages.

Warren Central will be at home against North Pike at 6 p.m. Vicksburg will travel to Bay Springs High School for a jamboree game vs. Laurel at 6:30.

Both scrimmages are scheduled for two quarters of varsity and one of junior varsity.

