Softball Roundup: PCA snags first win of season; St. Al rolls again Published 9:52 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy broke into the win column on Monday.

Mia Abdo went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs scored, Audrey Carraway homered, and PCA defeated River Oaks 9-8 for its first softball victory of the season.

Carraway’s two-run inside-the-park home run was part of a six-run third inning that put the Lady Eagles ahead 7-4.

Email newsletter signup

Marley Bufkin later hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth to give PCA a 9-6 lead and the extra runs came in handy. River Oaks scored two runs on wild pitches in the top of the seventh, but PCA escaped the jam when Marly Simmons was called out on appeal for leaving first base early on the second wild pitch.

Bufkin finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Emily Muirhead was 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored, and also pitched four innings.

PCA (1-9) will play again Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Humphreys Academy.

St. Aloysius 18, Carroll Academy 0

Madison Spencer went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Kyleigh Cooper pitched a two-hit shutout, and St. Aloysius cruised past Carroll Academy on Monday.

St. Al (7-1) scored multiple runs in every inning, including five each in the second, third and fourth. The game ended after four innings because of the mercy rule.

St. Al has scored nine runs or more in all seven of its wins this season. It had nine hits and drew 13 walks on Monday.

Maddy McSherry and Ali Grace Luke scored three runs apiece, while Megan Theriot, Mageigh Haller and Presley Brister scored two each. Theriot also hit a double.

Cooper allowed two hits in four innings pitched. She struck out seven batters and did not walk any. Cooper has 49 strikeouts and walked only three batters in 35 2/3 innings pitched this season.