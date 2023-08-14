Warren County Supervisors discuss power outages at Kings Point Published 11:15 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Kings Point Island has been out of electricity for at least the last four days, but the Warren County Board of Supervisors says Entergy has not communicated its needs to the county in order to restore power.

Board President Kelle Barfield said she received a call on Friday from a landowner at Kings Point reporting that workers were on the island with no access to electricity. As a result, she spent the weekend attempting to get resources to the island.

“Entergy is telling (residents) that when the county gives them transportation, they’ll restore power, that it’s just a switch that needs to be flipped,” Barfield said. “I’ve been trying since Friday to reach somebody at Entergy, because nobody’s reached out to us to ask, ‘When’s the boat running?'”

Email newsletter signup

Warren County Road Manager Jamie Cain said Monday that no one had contacted his office, either.

While restoring electricity may be as simple as “flipping a switch,” Barfield said the county has not been contacted by Entergy with a request for ferry times to the island.

Contingent upon Entergy making contact with the county, there are a few options to address the issue and restore electricity to Kings Point.

The ferry is scheduled to run on Friday. If waiting until Friday is an option, Barfield said Entergy could use the county’s ferry service to get to Kings Point. If power needs to be restored before Friday, the county can borrow a day from its 90-day hunting season ferry schedule to accommodate Entergy and run the ferry on a non-scheduled day.

Another option foregoes county involvement altogether if Entergy charters its own vessel to get to Kings Point and restore power.

“They had people working over there all weekend with no electricity,” Barfield said. “I’ve reached out to (two people) locally at Entergy and have not heard back.”