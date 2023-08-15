CAFFEINE CRASH: Vicksburg Starbucks up and running after being hit by car

Published 9:39 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Vicksburg Starbucks, 3405 Halls Ferry Road, was hit by a vehicle Monday night. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

The Starbucks coffeeshop at 3405 Halls Ferry Road was in full operation Tuesday morning following a Monday night wreck in which a car crossed the street and ran into the shop’s patio area.

The white Honda Civic hit the coffee shop at approximately 9:30 p.m.

According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle was arrested and is under investigation for driving under the influence.

