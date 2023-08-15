First Mississippi Chapter of Blacks in Government awards scholarships to Vicksburg students Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The 2023 First Mississippi Chapter of Blacks in Government Scholarship Committee recently awarded two local high school students, Jelisa Taylor and Mason Watts, for their academic achievements.

Each student will be awarded a $250 scholarship stipend for fall 2023.

Mason Thomas McArthur Watts is a 2023 graduate of St. Aloysius High School, where he was a member of the football team, track team and digital media crew. He plans to attend the University of West Alabama to play football and study education. Mason is the son of Kimberly Harris-Watts and McArthur Watts. He and his family attend Mercy Seat M.B. Church.

Jelisa Tyler is a 2023 graduate of Vicksburg High School. An honor student, Tyler participated in multiple extracurricular activities such as basketball, track, and field, band, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and served as a student ambassador. She plans to attend Alcorn State University and major in business administration. Her dream is to become an entrepreneur.