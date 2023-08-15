First Mississippi Chapter of Blacks in Government awards scholarships to Vicksburg students

Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The 2023 First Mississippi Chapter of Blacks in Government Scholarship Committee recently awarded two local high school students, Jelisa Taylor and Mason Watts, for their academic achievements.

Each student will be awarded a $250 scholarship stipend for fall 2023.

Mason Thomas McArthur Watts is a 2023 graduate of St. Aloysius High School, where he was a member of the football team, track team and digital media crew. He plans to attend the University of West Alabama to play football and study education. Mason is the son of Kimberly Harris-Watts and McArthur Watts. He and his family attend Mercy Seat M.B. Church. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Jelisa Tyler is a 2023 graduate of Vicksburg High School. An honor student, Tyler participated in multiple extracurricular activities such as basketball, track, and field, band, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and served as a student ambassador. She plans to attend Alcorn State University and major in business administration. Her dream is to become an entrepreneur.

More News

ERDC researchers support the USA Luge team in quest for Olympic Gold

Why no burn ban? Warren County Fire Coordinator advises ‘common sense’ during summer heat wave

City of Vicksburg: Traffic report says Mission 66 crosswalk not feasible

Heat wave breaks for a moment, but August 2023 is still shattering records in Warren County

Print Article