Hinds students jump into fall classes at Vicksburg-Warren Campus Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Hinds Community College students started the first day of classes with a few jitters, but they were mostly excited about being on campus, meeting new people and starting adult life with a foundation based on education and new skill sets.

Classes began at all six Hinds campuses on Aug. 14. Late registration continues through this week.

On the Hinds Vicksburg Campus:

Danny Robinson joined nine other men in the first step to a career by starting the Electrical Technology program at the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

“I plan to get a job in the electrical field, working with Entergy on power lines,” he said.

Instructor Scott Welch started the class off by explaining what he expected of them but also what they can expect if they focus and do well in his program.

“Just like at work, you work as a team. When you graduate and leave here and get a job, you’re going to work with people. You’re going to be a team. That’s the same process here,” he said. “This class is to help bring you to a point of entrance-level electrical job.”

On the other end of the spectrum, students in the third-semester practical nursing program, including Mikayla Ellis, Courtney Williams and Miyah Jackson, all of Vicksburg, will graduate in December.

“It’s the first day of the last semester,” said Ellis, with a wide smile.