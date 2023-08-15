JoAnn Robertson Reed Published 12:14 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

JoAnn Robertson Reed was a lady that loved her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

She loved and collected all the “spooky” things that make the holiday scary and funny, all her grands could not wait to see what she came up with next. She always had an assortment of candy, waiting and ready for the next visit that might come her way and was always ready to go on a trip or go out to eat.

She never tired of seeing or learning about her favorite thing, which was a horse.

Email newsletter signup

We all grew up, going from one horse facility to another horse event, which brought joy to us all.

Joann left us on Saturday, August 12, just four days before her 90th birthday to take her walk with Jesus.

She had left Vicksburg and was residing with her youngest daughter, Dawn Marble and family in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William P. Reed; daughter, Wendy Lee Reed; granddaughter, Noelle Ferris; father, William Sam Robertson, Sr.; mother, Lottie Lee King Robertson; brother, Sam Robertson; and sister, Marjorie Robertson Millett.

JoAnn is survived by her daughters: Melody Mitchell (Jeff) of Hermleigh, TX and grandson, Justin McQueen Ferris and one great grandson; Jamie Meadows (Bud) of Vicksburg, MS and grandchildren, Lindsey Nosser Jordan and Haley Nosser McDonald (Ben), along with four great grandchildren; Dawn Marble (James) of Pea Ridge, AR and granddaughter Brooke Salley (Chris), along with four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, and granddaughter Morgan Marble.

She will be forever missed, but her legacy for celebrating and good food will carry on. May she rest in peace until we all meet again.

We loved her here on this earth, and we will love her in heaven. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 17, at 9 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.