Merit Health River Region CEO leaving Vicksburg for job in Texas Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Terry Treadwell, CEO of Merit Health River Region, is leaving his post to return to his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, a hospital representative said Tuesday.

Treadwell, who joined the River Region team in July 2022, is a United States Air Force veteran who brought more than 39 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role.

“We thank Terry for all he has done and wish him continued success,” a statement from Merit Health read.

Email newsletter signup

Chief Nursing Officer Laurie Neely, MSN, APRN, NP-C, has been named interim CEO as the hospital system begins its search to identify a new leader for the hospital.