Mozel “Mose” James Jr. Published 9:23 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Mozel “Mose” James Jr. passed away on June 17, in Los Angeles, California.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Malcolm Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

