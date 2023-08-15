PCA outhits, but can’t outscore, Humphreys Academy Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy outhit Humphreys Academy on Tuesday, but couldn’t outscore them.

Humphreys took advantage of five errors to score 10 unearned runs — including eight in the first inning — and beat the Lady Eagles 11-5.

Humphreys Academy only had five hits. It used five walks, three errors and a dropped third strike in the bottom of the first to take an 8-2 lead and never trailed again.

Marley Bufkin was 3-for-3 with an RBI triple and two runs scored for PCA (1-10), which finished with seven hits. Audrey Carraway hit an RBI single and Emily Muirhead singled, walked twice and scored three runs.

PCA’s next game is Monday, Aug. 21, on the road at River Oaks in Monroe, La.