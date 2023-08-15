PCA outhits, but can’t outscore, Humphreys Academy

Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

Porter's Chapel Academy softball player Marley Bufkin was 3-for-3 with an RBI triple and two runs scored in an 11-5 loss to Humphreys Academy on Tuesday.

Porter’s Chapel Academy outhit Humphreys Academy on Tuesday, but couldn’t outscore them.

Humphreys took advantage of five errors to score 10 unearned runs — including eight in the first inning — and beat the Lady Eagles 11-5.

Humphreys Academy only had five hits. It used five walks, three errors and a dropped third strike in the bottom of the first to take an 8-2 lead and never trailed again.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Marley Bufkin was 3-for-3 with an RBI triple and two runs scored for PCA (1-10), which finished with seven hits. Audrey Carraway hit an RBI single and Emily Muirhead singled, walked twice and scored three runs.

PCA’s next game is Monday, Aug. 21, on the road at River Oaks in Monroe, La.

More Sports

Lady Vikes come from behind to beat Pearl

Gators get ready for Red Carpet Bowl by playing Laurel in jamboree

Softball Roundup: PCA snags first win of season; St. Al rolls again

PCA changes kickoff time for Friday’s football game vs. Delta Academy

Print Article