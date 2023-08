Shirley Mae Thomas Published 9:23 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Shirley Mae Thomas passed away on August 10, at Vicksburg Convalescent Home surrounded by her family. She was 78.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster, officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

